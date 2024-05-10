John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.70

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 8049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.