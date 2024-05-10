Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

