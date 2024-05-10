Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.24. 311,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

