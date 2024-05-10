ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISSDY remained flat at $8.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

ISS A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

