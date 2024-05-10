iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 946,580 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

