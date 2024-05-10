iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,731 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

