iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Up 2,657.1% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 2,657.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 80,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $24.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
