iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 3,755 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

