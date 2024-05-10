iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.62. 299,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

