iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,421,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.34. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.