iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,429,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 363,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

