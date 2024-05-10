iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.62

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1073107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.