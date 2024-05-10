iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

