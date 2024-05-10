iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $198,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.