iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.810–1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.130–2.710 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,195. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

