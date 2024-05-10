Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.78. 1,802,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $45,104,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.