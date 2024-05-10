Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,159,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 874,926 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $177.53.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.