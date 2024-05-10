Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $234.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $226.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

Insulet stock traded down $11.63 on Friday, hitting $165.90. 3,173,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

