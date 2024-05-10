Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

