Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $783-793 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million.

NYSE INSP traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,545. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.02 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.53.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

