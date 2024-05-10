Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.20. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

