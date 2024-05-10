Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,405. The firm has a market cap of $570.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

