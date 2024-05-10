Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells 1,012 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 529,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,471. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 669.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.