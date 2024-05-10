Insider Buying: Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

