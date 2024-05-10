Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 383 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,292,713.57).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,255,025.13).

Shares of LON BREE traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 394.50 ($4.96). 510,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,663. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.39. Breedon Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 408 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

