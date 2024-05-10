indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,944,824 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,323 shares of company stock worth $1,081,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

