ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.88. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 771,146 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $5,874,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

