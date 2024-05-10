iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. iHeartMedia updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,508,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,979. The company has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.