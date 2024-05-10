IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %
IGC stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. IGC Pharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.91.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.