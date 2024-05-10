iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $235.60 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $235.60 million and $14.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $3.25 or 0.00005351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.35599553 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $21,204,263.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

