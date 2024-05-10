ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,663. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $812,718.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,374,931.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,262 shares of company stock worth $2,756,632 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

