ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 376,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,904. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.