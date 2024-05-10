Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %

H stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 589,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,752. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.