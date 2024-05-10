Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %
H stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 589,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,752. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels
Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels
In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.