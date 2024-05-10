Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 594,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

