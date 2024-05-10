Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Holdings Raised by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRZN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 202,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,915. The company has a market capitalization of $414.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently -314.29%.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

