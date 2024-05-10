HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

HRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,441. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRT. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

