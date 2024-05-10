Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Down 4.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $41.05. 134,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 729,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

