Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.92. 371,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

