Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.38 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $104.38 million and $15.98 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.51087106 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,330,750.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

