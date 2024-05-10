Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,942 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $601.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

