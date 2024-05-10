Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,569 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. 3,788,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.