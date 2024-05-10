Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,460 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.25. 2,808,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,743. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

