Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,424 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.51. 3,703,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,437. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

