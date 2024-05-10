Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

MCK traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.91. The stock had a trading volume of 636,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,297. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $531.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.15.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

