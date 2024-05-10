Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $327,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 88.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Moderna by 148.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 133,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of MRNA traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 4,220,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

