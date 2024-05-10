Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE C traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,774,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

