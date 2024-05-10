Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oracle by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 26,602.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.67. 4,115,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,521. The firm has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

