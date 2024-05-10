Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.