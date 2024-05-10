Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.