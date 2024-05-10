Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,896. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
