Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $46,872.40 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400,160 shares in the company, valued at $30,737,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HGTY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 129,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hagerty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

